December 16, 2017 10:42 pm
Updated: December 16, 2017 10:44 pm

One person dead following serious collision south of Fort McMurray

One person is dead after a highway collision near Fort McMurray.

Wood Buffalo RCMP said they were called out to a serious accident on Highway 63, about 95 kilometres south of Fort McMurray, at around 10:30 Saturday morning.

Traffic was affected for nearly eight hours, but crews say the highway is once again clear.

There’s no word yet on the identity of the person killed.

Mounties also haven’t said whether road conditions or alcohol played a factor.

However, they say all factors are still being considered.

