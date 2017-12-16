One person dead following serious collision south of Fort McMurray
A A
One person is dead after a highway collision near Fort McMurray.
Wood Buffalo RCMP said they were called out to a serious accident on Highway 63, about 95 kilometres south of Fort McMurray, at around 10:30 Saturday morning.
Traffic was affected for nearly eight hours, but crews say the highway is once again clear.
READ MORE: Man stabbed in road rage incident in Fort McMurray parking lot: RCMP
There’s no word yet on the identity of the person killed.
Mounties also haven’t said whether road conditions or alcohol played a factor.
However, they say all factors are still being considered.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.