Man stabbed in road rage incident in Fort McMurray parking lot: RCMP

The RCMP say a suspect has been arrested after a man was seriously injured in a Fort McMurray stabbing that police believe was the result of a road rage incident.

According to police, officers were called to the Tamarack Village parking lot on Franklin Avenue just after 11:30 a.m. on Friday.

They said many witnesses were still at the scene and told them a “road rage incident occurred between two motorists” who stopped in the parking lot, got out of their vehicles and began to argue. At that point, a man came to try and intervene and de-escalate the situation, police said.

The RCMP said the man who tried to diffuse the situation was then stabbed by one of the drivers. He was rushed to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. No one else was injured.

Police said the suspect was arrested but did not say if charges have been laid. Police did not provide details about either of the drivers’ age or gender.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Wood Buffalo RCMP detachment at 780-788-4040 or their local police department. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 or online.