Man knocked unconscious in ‘road rage’ incident in southern Alberta

Airdire Rural RCMP are looking for a suspect after an elderly man was knocked unconscious in a Tuesday evening road rage incident.

The man was driving east on Highway 72, just east of Highway 2, in Rocky View County at around 5 p.m. when he was passed by a newer model, Chevrolet Silverado 1500. The witness said the truck was driving erratically and was performing “brake checks” in front of his vehicle.

READ MORE: North Vancouver road rage incident caught on dashcam

When the victim pulled over to allow the truck to drive away, the Silverado backed up to the location of the victim’s vehicle.

The driver of the truck then reportedly got out of his vehicle and approached the man on the side of the road in an “obvious attempt to cause a confrontations,” according to a Wednesday news release.

Police said an assault then occurred, knocking the elderly man unconscious. He was injured, but is expected to make a full recovery.

READ MORE: Toronto cyclist pleads guilty to assault in road rage incident caught on video

The suspect is described as approximately 55 years old, standing 5’7’’ and weighing about 200 pounds with a long grey/brown beard.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Stuart Rankin at the Airdrie Rural detachment at 403-945-7200 or Crime Stoppers.