Vehicle left with bullet holes after road rage incident in Pickering, Ont.

PICKERING, Ont. – Police are trying to identify a vehicle and several suspects after shots were fired during a road rage incident in Pickering, Ont.

They say the driver of a vehicle became involved in an incident with another driver around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday night.

Investigators say the suspects followed the alleged victim from Highway 401 at Brock Road and off the highway at Liverpool Road, when two gunshots were heard.

There were no injuries but the driver found bullet holes in his vehicle on Monday.

The suspect vehicle is described as a white four-door sedan, with a male driver, a female front passenger and two back-seat passengers.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2371/2377 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).