2 men charged after wielding gun in road rage incident in Oshawa: police
OSHAWA, Ont. – Durham Regional Police say two men have been charged after allegedly wielding a gun in a road rage incident.
Police say a 23-year-old woman was driving in Oshawa, Ont., when she was confronted by two men in a Honda Accord.
WATCH: Cyclist smashes driver’s mirror in Toronto road rage incident
They say the suspects allegedly pointed a firearm at her.
Police say officers searched the area and spotted the suspect car nearby, but when they tried to pull it over, it wouldn’t stop.
READ MORE: Man dies in hospital after road rage incident north of Toronto
But a short time later, the car crashed into a street light and the two men were arrested.
Police say the men, a 23-year-old from Toronto and a 25-year-old from Oshawa, have both been charged with having marijuana for the purpose of trafficking, dangerous driving and multiple firearms-related offences.
© 2017 The Canadian Press
Editor's Picks
Canadian linked to New York terror plot suffers 'serious mental health and substance abuse issues,' lawyer says
B.C. mosque removes link to anti-Semitic website following questions
TransCanada's Energy East: Not enough oil for that pipeline, analysts say
Bill Morneau's former firm could benefit from his decisions on overseas tax treaties
Is Saskatchewan ignoring the potentially deadly gas from oil wells?
Edmonton attack: How police decide who is a terrorist threat and who isn't
Las Vegas shooting: Site with White House press credentials falsely brands Trump foe as gunman
country music festival shooting las vegas
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.