Crime
October 11, 2017 9:19 am

2 men charged after wielding gun in road rage incident in Oshawa: police

By Staff The Canadian Press

Durham Regional Police say two men have been charged after allegedly wielding a gun in a road rage incident.

Durham Regional Police Service
Police say a 23-year-old woman was driving in Oshawa, Ont., when she was confronted by two men in a Honda Accord.

They say the suspects allegedly pointed a firearm at her.

Police say officers searched the area and spotted the suspect car nearby, but when they tried to pull it over, it wouldn’t stop.

But a short time later, the car crashed into a street light and the two men were arrested.

Police say the men, a 23-year-old from Toronto and a 25-year-old from Oshawa, have both been charged with having marijuana for the purpose of trafficking, dangerous driving and multiple firearms-related offences.

