September 29, 2017 4:59 pm

Man dies in hospital after road rage incident north of Toronto

By Staff The Canadian Press

File photo of South Simcoe Police cruiser.

South Simcoe Police / File / Twitter
BRADFORD, Ont. – Police say a man who fell while jumping on the hood of a pickup truck during a road rage incident has died.

South Simcoe police say the incident occurred Sept. 22 when the driver of a car began following the pickup after an interaction between the motorists in an intersection in Bradford, Ont.

Police say when the vehicles reached another intersection, the driver of the car got out, approached the pickup, jumped on the hood and began damaging the truck.

He then fell to the ground, struck his head and died of his injuries in a Toronto hospital on Friday.

Police say an investigation into the incident continues.

