Toronto city councillor Jaye Robinson dies

Toronto city councillor Jaye Robinson has died.

A statement issued by her office said Robinson died Thursday night in the presence of her family.

Robinson was first elected in 2010 and represented Don Valley West for nearly 14 years.

“During her time at city hall, Jaye proudly served in key leadership roles, including as chair of the Toronto Transit Commission and chair of the Public Works and Infrastructure Committee,” the statement said.

“She was deeply dedicated to the residents of Ward 15, a strong voice on city council and a beloved mentor to her team. We are honoured to have had the opportunity to work with her.”

A celebration of life will be held and more information will be released in the coming days, the statement said.

Before she ran for office, Robinson was the director of special events for the City of Toronto.

“Jaye was a dedicated public servant who leaves a lasting legacy in Toronto, the city she loved,” the statement said.

“She will be deeply missed by her many friends and colleagues at city hall.”

In 2019, Robinson said she would be taking time away from city hall to focus on her health after being diagnosed with breast cancer, but a cause of death has not been revealed.