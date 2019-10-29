Toronto coun. Jaye Robinson taking time away from city hall to focus on health

Ward 15 councillor and chair of the Toronto Transit Commission Jaye Robinson says she will be taking time away from City Hall in the coming months to focus on her health after receiving a breast cancer diagnosis.

“I have recently been diagnosed with breast cancer and I am currently undergoing an extensive treatment plan,” Robinson said in a statement released Tuesday morning.

“My family and I thank you for your support and understanding during this difficult time.”

I have recently been diagnosed with breast cancer and am currently undergoing an extensive treatment plan. Thank you for your support and understanding during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/GswVI1UWWR — Jaye Robinson (@JayeRobinson) October 29, 2019

Story continues below advertisement

Mayor John Tory also issued a statement, saying: “My thoughts this morning are with Coun. Jaye Robinson and her family,” adding that breast cancer treatment is “a challenge that sadly far too many have had to face.”

Tory said Robinson will continue to serve residents in Ward 15 and as chair of the TTC with the help of her office, TTC vice-chair Alan Heisey and the mayor’s office.

“Since her election in 2010, Jaye has established herself as one of the toughest and most determined councillors at city hall,” Tory said. “Even after she was diagnosed and began treatment, Jaye was at city hall last Thursday leading the TTC commission meeting. I’m confident that strength, grit and determination will serve her well as she undergoes treatment.”

I know I speak for all members of council, when I say we are all praying for Councillor @JayeRobinson’s recovery from this illness and we hope to see her back at City Hall very soon. My full statement here: pic.twitter.com/DFnkMF74m3 — John Tory (@JohnTory) October 29, 2019

Story continues below advertisement