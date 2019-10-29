Menu

Politics

Toronto coun. Jaye Robinson taking time away from city hall to focus on health

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted October 29, 2019 9:31 am
Toronto Coun. Jaye Robinson announced Tuesday morning that she will be taking time away from Toronto City Hall for health reasons.
Toronto Coun. Jaye Robinson announced Tuesday morning that she will be taking time away from Toronto City Hall for health reasons. Handout / Coun. Jaye Robinson's Office

Ward 15 councillor and chair of the Toronto Transit Commission Jaye Robinson says she will be taking time away from City Hall in the coming months to focus on her health after receiving a breast cancer diagnosis.

“I have recently been diagnosed with breast cancer and I am currently undergoing an extensive treatment plan,” Robinson said in a statement released Tuesday morning.

“My family and I thank you for your support and understanding during this difficult time.”

Mayor John Tory also issued a statement, saying: “My thoughts this morning are with Coun. Jaye Robinson and her family,” adding that breast cancer treatment is “a challenge that sadly far too many have had to face.”

New TTC chair, union president round out top-level transit leadership changes

Tory said Robinson will continue to serve residents in Ward 15 and as chair of the TTC with the help of her office, TTC vice-chair Alan Heisey and the mayor’s office.

“Since her election in 2010, Jaye has established herself as one of the toughest and most determined councillors at city hall,” Tory said. “Even after she was diagnosed and began treatment, Jaye was at city hall last Thursday leading the TTC commission meeting. I’m confident that strength, grit and determination will serve her well as she undergoes treatment.”

