Woman critically injured after being hit by vehicle in east Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

A woman suffered critical injuries after she was hit by a vehicle in east Toronto late Thursday, police say.

Toronto police said officers received a report at around 10:40 p.m. of a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian in the Kennedy Road and Highway 401 area.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

A 42-year-old woman was crossing Kennedy Road “in an unknown direction” when she was struck by a Honda being driven by a 62-year-old man, police said.

The Honda was heading south and the collision happened in the southbound lanes, police said.

The woman was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said an investigation is ongoing and anyone with video footage of the area or incident, or anyone with information, was asked to come forward.