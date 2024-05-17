Menu

Canada

Woman critically injured after being hit by vehicle in east Toronto

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted May 17, 2024 12:21 pm
1 min read
Lettering is seen on the side of this Toronto police vehicle. View image in full screen
Lettering is seen on the side of this Toronto police vehicle. Isaac Callan/Global News
A woman suffered critical injuries after she was hit by a vehicle in east Toronto late Thursday, police say.

Toronto police said officers received a report at around 10:40 p.m. of a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian in the Kennedy Road and Highway 401 area.

A 42-year-old woman was crossing Kennedy Road “in an unknown direction” when she was struck by a Honda being driven by a 62-year-old man, police said.

The Honda was heading south and the collision happened in the southbound lanes, police said.

The woman was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said an investigation is ongoing and anyone with video footage of the area or incident, or anyone with information, was asked to come forward.

