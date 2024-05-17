Woman critically injured after being hit by vehicle in east Toronto

A woman suffered critical injuries after she was hit by a vehicle in east Toronto late Thursday, police say.
Toronto police said officers received a report at around 10:40 p.m. of a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian in the Kennedy Road and Highway 401 area.
A 42-year-old woman was crossing Kennedy Road “in an unknown direction” when she was struck by a Honda being driven by a 62-year-old man, police said.
The Honda was heading south and the collision happened in the southbound lanes, police said.
The woman was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police said an investigation is ongoing and anyone with video footage of the area or incident, or anyone with information, was asked to come forward.
