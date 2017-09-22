Man airlifted to hospital after road rage incident north of Toronto

A 50-year-old man was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries following a road rage incident north of Toronto.

South Simcoe Police told Global News there was an altercation between two drivers Friday morning at the intersection of 9th Line and 5th Side Road in Bradford, West Gwillimbury.

Ornge Air Ambulance said they landed a helicopter at the Upper Canada Mall parking lot in Newmarket, Ont., at 7:50 a.m. and transported a male victim to a trauma centre.

An Ornge Air official told Global News that during the dispute between the two drivers, one person ended up on the roof of a vehicle, fell off and hit the pavement.

Police have yet to release any information on the circumstances that led up to the incident.