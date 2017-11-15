Firearms charges laid in road rage incident that started in Surrey and ended in Langley

A pair of men suspected in a road rage incident involving a firearm last Thursday have been charged, Surrey RCMP confirmed Wednesday.

Joseph Morgan and Andrew Nofield have both been charged with one count of discharging a firearm with intent, two counts of possession of a weapon for dangerous purposes, and two counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Morgan, who was allegedly the driver of the vehicle involved in the incident, was also charged with one count of impaired driving and one count of driving while prohibited.

Around 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 9, RCMP received a report from a motorist who said an erratic driver shot at her vehicle in the area of 72nd Avenue and 194 Street in Surrey.

The motorist was not injured in the altercation, and pulled over to call police after the suspect vehicle drove off.

Shortly afterwards, the same vehicle was involved in a minor collision near the intersection of 72nd Avenue and 200 Street in Langley, where the two suspects were arrested.

At the time, police said alcohol was a likely factor in the crash.

Police confirmed Wednesday that two firearms were seized from the scene.

Both 21-year-old men remain in custody and will make their next court appearance on Dec. 4.

—With files from Jon Azpiri