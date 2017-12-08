Crime
December 8, 2017 1:09 pm
Updated: December 8, 2017 1:15 pm

Police seek suspect who pointed gun in road rage incident west of Cochrane

By Digital Content Coordinator  News Talk 770

Cochrane RCMP are looking for a man who pointed a gun at another driver in a road rage incident on Dec. 8, 2017.

File/Global News
Cochrane RCMP are searching for a man who they say threatened another driver with a gun in a road rage incident on Highway 22.

Mounties said the victim was turning west onto Highway 1A when a dirty, cherry red SUV, believed to be a Nissan, passed in the turning lane. Police said the driver pointed a black gun at the car.

The suspect is described as a man in his late 40s, wearing a black v-neck T-shirt and a Montreal Canadiens hat.

The SUV he was driving was last seen heading west on Highway 1A, leaving Cochrane.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the incident or recognizes the truck’s description to call Cochrane RCMP at 403-851-8000 or contact Crime Stoppers.

