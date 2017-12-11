2 men killed in Highway 63 crash north of Fort McMurray

Two men were killed when the minivan they were in collided with the back of a transport bus north of Fort McMurray Sunday evening.

Mounties said the crash on Highway 63 happened shortly after 5 p.m. at the top of what is known as Supertest Hill — a long, steep hill about 20 kilometres north of town.

RCMP were initially called to reports of a truck rear-ending a Diversified bus, however, officers arrived to find it was actually a 2009 Chrysler Town and Country minivan that hit the bus.

The minivan was driving south on Highway 63 from the Noralta Lodge exit, when it collided with a passenger bus at the top of the hill.

Both the 36-year-old man driving the minivan and his passenger were killed. Police said the male passenger, who has yet to be identified, is also believed to be in his 30s.

Mounties are working to identify him so they can notify the next of kin. Anyone who knows who may have been travelling in the 2009 Chrysler Town and Country minivan is asked to contact the Wood Buffalo RCMP at 780-788-4040.

The driver and 11 passengers of the Diversified bus have not reported any injuries to police.

Weather and alcohol appear to be factors in the crash, RCMP said. Traffic was down to one lane for several hours while police investigated the crash.