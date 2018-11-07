Two-vehicle collision on Hwy. 63 near Boyle

RCMP responded to a two-vehicle collision on Highway 63, approximately eight kilometres north of Boyle, on Tuesday night.

Traffic in both directions was being re-routed around the collision to Highway 827 overnight.

The government-run 511 Alberta Twitter account said the highway had been reopened at around 3:40 a.m.

Police did not comment on possible injuries or a cause of the crash.

Boyle is about 130 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.