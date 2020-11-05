Barrie police looking to speak with driver after collision involving city bus

Send this page to someone via email

Barrie police say they’re looking to speak with a driver of a black GMC pickup truck following a crash that took place between the vehicle and a city bus on the evening of Oct. 20.

At about 6:10 p.m., a Barrie Transit bus was travelling north on Fairview Road, near the local Holiday Inn, according to Barrie police spokesperson Peter Leon.

“The dark-coloured GMC pickup truck … was travelling northbound as well, and it was passing the bus, and as it passed the bus, it made contact with the driver’s front mirror,” Leon said.

CORRECTION to date- Barrie Police are looking to speak with the driver of this truck after a collision with a city bus on Tuesday October 20, just after 6pm on Fairview Road. Anyone with information, please contact mmellish@BarriePolice.ca or 705-725-7025 Ext. 2634 pic.twitter.com/sjQdxV13iQ — Barrie Police (@BarriePolice) November 5, 2020

“The bus stopped, however the vehicle kept on going. There would have been no doubt the vehicle operator would have known that he made contact.”

Leon said investigators obtained video footage from the bus and are trying to identify the licence plate.

“We would probably be looking at charges under the Highway Traffic Act with respect to fail to remain,” Leon said. “Thankfully, nobody was injured.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Barrie police.