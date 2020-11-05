Menu

Traffic

Barrie police looking to speak with driver after collision involving city bus

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted November 5, 2020 4:02 pm
A Barrie police spokespeson said investigators obtained video footage from the bus and are trying to identify the licence plate.
Barrie police say they’re looking to speak with a driver of a black GMC pickup truck following a crash that took place between the vehicle and a city bus on the evening of Oct. 20.

At about 6:10 p.m., a Barrie Transit bus was travelling north on Fairview Road, near the local Holiday Inn, according to Barrie police spokesperson Peter Leon.

Read more: Barrie’s COVID-19 testing centre vandalized, police say

“The dark-coloured GMC pickup truck … was travelling northbound as well, and it was passing the bus, and as it passed the bus, it made contact with the driver’s front mirror,” Leon said.

“The bus stopped, however the vehicle kept on going. There would have been no doubt the vehicle operator would have known that he made contact.”

Leon said investigators obtained video footage from the bus and are trying to identify the licence plate.

Read more: 2 people facing numerous charges in downtown Barrie robbery

“We would probably be looking at charges under the Highway Traffic Act with respect to fail to remain,” Leon said. “Thankfully, nobody was injured.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Barrie police.

