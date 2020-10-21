Menu

Crime

2 people facing numerous charges in downtown Barrie robbery

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted October 21, 2020 3:46 pm
According to police, a woman was attacked in an alley by a man and a woman who were in possession of what's believed to be an airsoft pistol.
Barrie police say two people are facing a slew of charges following a weekend robbery in downtown Barrie that sent a woman to the hospital with a head injury.

According to police, the woman was attacked in an alley by a man and a woman who were in possession of what’s believed to be an airsoft pistol.

Officers say the victim sustained a head injury from an edged weapon. Police also say the woman’s purse was stolen, along with a pair of boots and a new jacket that she had just purchased.

Initially, when police arrived at the scene, they were unable to find the victim, who had left the area.

A short time later, police were called to a residence, where the woman reported the attack. She was also transported to a local hospital, where she was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and released.

Late Tuesday afternoon, officers say they arrested a 29-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man, both from no fixed address, at an east-end Barrie home.

Officers were led to the suspects through a number of tips from the public.

Both the accused were charged with a total of 18 Criminal Code offences.

Police say the suspects are also wanted for two similar offences in eastern Ontario.

They are scheduled to appear in court for a bail hearing on Wednesday.

