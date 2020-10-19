Police investigate after woman sent to hospital in downtown Barrie robbery

Send this page to someone via email

Local police say they’re investigating after a woman was injured and robbed in the back alleyway of Flying Monkeys Craft Brewery in downtown Barrie Friday night.

Officers got called to the scene at about 10:30 p.m., but when they arrived, they had trouble finding the victim, who had wandered away from the area.

“She had sustained a pretty significant injury to her head, and she was transported to local hospital, where she was treated for a non-life-threatening injury,” Barrie police spokesperson Peter Leon said.

“It would appear as if she had been cut in some manner with an edged weapon.”

The victim had just been shopping at Georgian Mall for a pair of boots and a new jacket, according to Leon.

She was injured and robbed of those items, as well as her purse, by two suspects she didn’t know in the back alley area of Flying Monkeys, Leon said.

“What happened is she made her way down toward the bus station and she approached a taxicab to get a ride home,” Leon added.

“Because of the serious nature of the injury, they contacted us, but then they wouldn’t give her a ride home, so she continued to walk along the way.”

She was then picked up by somebody else she didn’t know and taken home, Leon said.

“We have two suspects — a male and a female,” Leon said. “The male is described as between five-foot-eight and five-foot-nine. He was wearing a dark hoodie, possibly blonde hair. He was wearing a mask.”

The female suspect, Leon added, is described to be heavy-set, five feet four inches tall, with what’s believed to be brown hair that may have been pulled back in a bun. According to Leon, the woman was wearing a mask, which got pulled down, and her teeth appeared to have spaces in between them.

“Right now, we’re just trying to go back and see if there’s any closed-circuit television in the area that may be able to provide us with some better description and maybe some visuals of these individuals,” Leon said.

