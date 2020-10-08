Barrie police release sketch of suspect in sexual assault at Hurst Park

Send this page to someone via email

Barrie police have released a sketch of a suspect in a sexual assault at Hurst Park last week.

On Oct. 1 between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m., police say a woman was sexually assaulted while walking her dog at the park on Hurst Drive near Purt Court.

Officers conducted a canvas of the area at the time of the incident.

The suspect is described to be between the ages of 16 and 26 and about five feet eight inches tall, with a slim build and shaved blond hair. Police said the suspect was also wearing an Under Armour top.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Barrie police at 705-728-5629 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477

