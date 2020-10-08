Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Barrie police release sketch of suspect in sexual assault at Hurst Park

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted October 8, 2020 1:32 pm
On Oct. 1 between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m., police say a woman was sexually assaulted while walking her dog at the park on Hurst Drive near Purt Court.
On Oct. 1 between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m., police say a woman was sexually assaulted while walking her dog at the park on Hurst Drive near Purt Court. Police handout

Barrie police have released a sketch of a suspect in a sexual assault at Hurst Park last week.

On Oct. 1 between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m., police say a woman was sexually assaulted while walking her dog at the park on Hurst Drive near Purt Court.

Read more: Paul Sadlon, 87, charged with sexual assault in Barrie, court documents say

Officers conducted a canvas of the area at the time of the incident.

Trending Stories

The suspect is described to be between the ages of 16 and 26 and about five feet eight inches tall, with a slim build and shaved blond hair. Police said the suspect was also wearing an Under Armour top.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Barrie police at 705-728-5629 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Barrie PoliceBarrie newsBarrie sexual assaultBarrie Hurst Park sexual assaultHurst ParkHurst Park sexual assaultPurt Court Barrie
Flyers
More weekly flyers