Barrie’s COVID-19 testing centre vandalized: police

A Barrie Police spokesperson has confirmed the city’s COVID-19 assessment centre on Sperling Drive was vandalized over the weekend.

“A city person from the City of Barrie facilities estimated the damage to be at approximately $10,000, so it would be a case of mischief over $5,000 under the Criminal Code,” Barrie Police corporate communications co-ordinator Peter Leon told Global News.

“Unfortunately there’s no known suspects and there’s no video surveillance that can assist us at the present time.”

According to Leon, there was damage to the facility’s windows and two portable toilets were pushed over, although it doesn’t appear that anyone made their way into the building.

“Obviously, it’s disturbing when you find something like that,” Leon said.

“For us, as former tenants and occupiers of that building, it’s sad to see that somebody would feel that way about a building that served the community for so many years and continues to serve the community in a very positive way.”

Anyone with information can contact Barrie Police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

