B.C. reports 299 new COVID-19 cases, three deaths as active cases top 3,000

B.C. added another 299 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday after three record-breaking days that saw daily case totals top 350.

Three additional people have died from the coronavirus, B.C. reported Tuesday, raising the province’s COVID-19 death toll to 272.

B.C.’s total virus cases have now reached 15,800 with 92 people in hospital, up two from Monday.

Twenty-two people are in the ICU, which is three more than Monday’s total.

In total, 12,430 people have recovered from the virus.

There are 3,017 active cases in the province with 6,888 people in self-isolation.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 4,993 cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 9,234 in the Fraser Health region, 270 in the Island Health region, 788 in the Interior Health region, 425 in the Northern Health region and 90 cases of people who reside outside of Canada, B.C. health officials said.

Officials on Monday reported 1,120 new cases of COVID-19 over three days and six new deaths.

There were 352 cases from Friday to Saturday, 389 cases from Saturday to Sunday, and 379 from Sunday to Monday, the three highest one-day case totals on record in B.C.

“The COVID-19 tide is rising. You can see that in the numbers,” Health Minister Adrian Dix said.

“It is powerful but we can be stronger and we will be stronger.”

-with files from Jon Azpiri

