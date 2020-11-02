Menu

Advertisement
Health

B.C. continues to shatter records with 1,120 new COVID-19 cases, six deaths over three days

By Jon Azpiri Global News
WATCH: Health Minister Adrian Dix and deputy provincial health officer Dr. Reka Gustafson will provide an update on the latest COVID-19 cases in the province and to discuss the government's ongoing response to the pandemic on Monday.

B.C. health officials on Monday reported 1,120 new cases of COVID-19 over three days and six new deaths.

There were 352 cases from Friday to Saturday, 389 cases from Saturday to Sunday, and 379 from Sunday to Monday, the three highest one-day case totals on record in B.C.

Of the new cases, 830 were in the Fraser Health region and 234 were in the Vancouver Coastal Health region.

B.C.’s COVID-19 death toll now stands at 269.

The number of active cases in the province rose to 2,945.

The number of people in hospital with COVID-19 increased by 12 to 90.

Nineteen patients are in intensive care, a decrease of six from Friday.

More than 6,400 people are in isolation due to possible exposure to the novel coronavirus.

On Friday, B.C. added another 272 cases of COVID-19 to its total, while the number of people isolating due to possible exposure topped 6,000 for the first time.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry also granted new powers to regional medical health officers to issue stricter orders for their own jurisdictions.

B.C. has also limited the size of gatherings in private homes to no more than your immediate household plus your “safe six,” which refers to six additional people in your household’s bubble, and not six additional people per person living in your house.

— With files from Simon Little

