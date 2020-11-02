B.C. continues to shatter records with 1,120 new COVID-19 cases, six deaths over three days

Send this page to someone via email

B.C. health officials on Monday reported 1,120 new cases of COVID-19 over three days and six new deaths.

There were 352 cases from Friday to Saturday, 389 cases from Saturday to Sunday, and 379 from Sunday to Monday, the three highest one-day case totals on record in B.C.

Of the new cases, 830 were in the Fraser Health region and 234 were in the Vancouver Coastal Health region.

B.C.’s COVID-19 death toll now stands at 269.

The number of active cases in the province rose to 2,945.

It took B.C. 71 days to jump from 2,000 to 3,000 cases. It took just three days to jump from 14,000 to 15,000 cases.

The number of people in hospital with COVID-19 increased by 12 to 90.

Nineteen patients are in intensive care, a decrease of six from Friday.

More than 6,400 people are in isolation due to possible exposure to the novel coronavirus.

Granville Strip Halloween revelers party like there's no pandemic

On Friday, B.C. added another 272 cases of COVID-19 to its total, while the number of people isolating due to possible exposure topped 6,000 for the first time.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry also granted new powers to regional medical health officers to issue stricter orders for their own jurisdictions.

B.C. has also limited the size of gatherings in private homes to no more than your immediate household plus your “safe six,” which refers to six additional people in your household’s bubble, and not six additional people per person living in your house.

Monday's COVID-19 briefing numbers expected to be high

— With files from Simon Little