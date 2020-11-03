Sports, performing arts organizations in Chilliwack shut down as COVID-19 cases surge

Send this page to someone via email

A growing number of COVID-19 cases in Chilliwack is forcing some organizations to temporarily shut down.

Thirty people so far have tested positive for the virus at Capella Dance Academy, with the studio now voluntarily shut down.

Sarah Wood, the owner of the studio, said in a statement she first woke up with a head cold on Oct. 23. She was tested that day and started isolating before being confirmed positive on Monday, Oct. 26.

She said Fraser Health told her to wait to hear from someone on the contact tracing team but was told she likely didn’t need to close the whole studio. She said her gut told her otherwise so she closed the studio but didn’t hear from Fraser Health until Oct. 29.

That is when Wood said she decided to send the letter from Fraser Health to her whole studio roster and many dancers got tested; some were positive without even showing any symptoms.

Wood said the community of Chilliwack needs to do a better job to support each other during these challenging times.

The Chilliwack Giants minor football association has now also pulled the plug for the rest of the season out of an abundance of caution.

“The number of increasing cases, specifically at the age group that we have in our association, that’s what we were looking at and the reason why we cancelled it,” president Chris Clark told Global News.

In addition, the Hawks Field Lacrosse Club, Chilliwack Minor Hockey, GW Graham Secondary Athletics, Project Dance and Chilliwack School of Performing Arts have also paused activities until further notice.

Fraser Health has reported exposures at 10 Chilliwack schools.

The school district said in a statement that none of the cases identified in schools are linked to in-school transmission.