Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CKNW

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Fraser Health says 26 cases of COVID-19 linked to Chilliwack dance academy

By Robyn Crawford CKNW
Posted November 3, 2020 12:14 am
Fraser Health has declared an outbreak of COVID-19 at Capella Dance Academy in Chilliwack. THE CANADIAN PRESS/CDC via AP, File.
Fraser Health has declared an outbreak of COVID-19 at Capella Dance Academy in Chilliwack. THE CANADIAN PRESS/CDC via AP, File. Image Provided

Fraser Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at a Chilliwack dance academy.

So far, 26 people have tested positive at Capella Dance Academy located at 7949 Venture Place.

The academy closed voluntarily last Wednesday.

Read more: List of recent coronavirus exposures reported in B.C.

Fraser Health says contact tracing and case management is ongoing.

Trending Stories

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Those identified as cases and close contacts of cases have been asked to self-isolate.

Fraser Health is also working with the Chilliwack and Fraser-Cascades school districts to let them know of any potential exposures in students or staff who attend the dance school.

Advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19bc coronaviruscoronavirus outbreakCOVIDVirusChilliwackOutbreakFraser Healthcapella dancecapella dance academycovid19 outbreak
Flyers
More weekly flyers