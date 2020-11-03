Fraser Health says 26 cases of COVID-19 linked to Chilliwack dance academy

Send this page to someone via email

Fraser Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at a Chilliwack dance academy.

So far, 26 people have tested positive at Capella Dance Academy located at 7949 Venture Place.

The academy closed voluntarily last Wednesday.

Fraser Health says contact tracing and case management is ongoing.

Those identified as cases and close contacts of cases have been asked to self-isolate.

Fraser Health is also working with the Chilliwack and Fraser-Cascades school districts to let them know of any potential exposures in students or staff who attend the dance school.

