Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Consumer

Le Château liquidation starts with discounts available at stores and online

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 2, 2020 8:39 pm
A Le Château retail store is shown in Montreal on Wednesday July 13, 2016. Le Château is liquating its merchandise in store and online after filing for bankruptcy last month. Monday, Nov. 2, 2020.
A Le Château retail store is shown in Montreal on Wednesday July 13, 2016. Le Château is liquating its merchandise in store and online after filing for bankruptcy last month. Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. Ryan Remiorz//The Canadian Press

The liquidation of Le Château is underway, with discounts of 20 to 40 per cent available at all 121 stores and online.

Le Château’s 900 employees will continue to help customers during the liquidation at stores that will remain open as permitted by provincial and regional COVID-19 guidelines.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Pandemic claims another Quebec business' Coronavirus: Pandemic claims another Quebec business
Coronavirus: Pandemic claims another Quebec business

Gordon Brothers Canada and Merchant Retail Solutions, ULC have been retained to conduct the liquidation for the 60-year-old company that is winding down operations after obtaining creditor protection last month.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Le Château has spent much of the COVID-19 pandemic trying to refinance or sell its business to a third party that would keep it in operation, but the attempts were unsuccessful.

Read more: Le Château plans to close its doors, files for CCAA protection

The retailer was started in the late 1950s by Herschel Segal, who went on to co-found DavidsTea Inc.

The clothing brand eventually became a mall staple and a hit with young shoppers in the 1980s and ’90s before foreign retailers like H&M and Zara arrived.

Read more: DavidsTea formally announces plans to reopen only 18 of its stores

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Quebec coronavirusQuebec businessLe ChateauMontreal fashionHerschel SegalLe Chateau BankruptcyLe Chateau liquidationQuebe COVID-19
Flyers
More weekly flyers