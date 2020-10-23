Menu

Canada

Le Château plans to close its doors, files for CCAA protection

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 23, 2020 9:06 am
A Le Chateau retail store is shown in Montreal on Wednesday July 13, 2016. Le Chateau is holding its annual meeting with shareholders Wednesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz.
Le Château Inc. says it is seeking court protection from creditors to allow it to shut down and liquidate its assets.

Le Château’s application under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act will be heard today by a Quebec court.

The clothing retailer says it can no longer continue its operations as a going concern.

READ MORE: Le Château begins manufacturing 500,000 hospital gowns

It says circumstances leave the company with no option other than to start the liquidation process.

Le Château has 123 locations across Canada and an e-commerce platform servicing Canada and the U.S.

It has 500 head office employees and 900 retail store employees.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
