Global News at 5:30 Toronto
October 23 2020 6:06pm
01:53

Le Chateau the latest retail casualty amid COVID-19

Le Chateau is filing for CCAA protection and plans to shutter all 123 of its stores following lagging sales during COVID-19 pandemic. Minna Rhee reports.

