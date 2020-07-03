Menu

Economy

Coronavirus: Le Château begins manufacturing 500,000 hospital gowns

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 3, 2020 9:08 am
Pedestrians walk past retail clothing displays at a Le Chateau store.
Pedestrians walk past retail clothing displays at a Le Chateau store on Yonge Street in Toronto. Louie Palu/The Globe and Mail

Le Château Inc. says it has started the manufacturing of up to 500,000 hospital gowns in partnership with Logistik Unicorp Inc. and its contract with the federal government.

The retailer says all the gowns will be made in Canada.

Le Château is a retailer and manufacturer of clothing, footwear and accessories for women and men.

READ MORE: Trudeau says Canada ‘close to self-sufficient’ in PPE production

The company says it has historically manufactured about 30 per cent of its clothing in its own Canadian production facilities and is using them to produce the order.

It is the latest Canadian firm to shift gears and start producing personal protective equipment for health care workers.

Other clothing companies that have made the switch include Samuelsohn, Canada Goose and Arc’teryx.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
