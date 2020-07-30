DavidsTea formally announces plans to reopen only 18 of its stores

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal-based DavidsTea announced plans to reopen only 18 of its 100 stores across Canada on Thursday.

The tea retailer is currently restructuring under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act (CCAA).

All 18 of its stores that are reopening are located in major shopping centres or malls.

Read more: DavidsTea files for bankruptcy protection while negotiating with landlords

Seven will be in Quebec, five in Ontario, and the rest in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba and New Brunswick. Under proposed new lease terms for those remaining stores, the company will have the right either to terminate or to extend the leases at the end of 2020.

“We believe that a selected group of our top-performing stores, complementing our growing online and wholesale business model and supported by an entrepreneurial organization, will enable DavidsTea to emerge from the CCAA restructuring process as a stronger and more resilient organization,” said Herschel Segal, DavidsTea’s chairman and interim CEO.

Story continues below advertisement

The company says it has sent lease termination notices for its 82 remaining stores across the country. They will take effect in 30 days.

— With files from the Canadian Press’s French-language service