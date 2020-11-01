Menu

Canada

Man in 80s taken to trauma centre after North York fire

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted November 1, 2020 12:15 pm
Emergency crews near the scene of a fire in North York on Sunday.
Emergency crews near the scene of a fire in North York on Sunday. Dave Kotyk / Global News

Officials say a man in his 80s has been taken to a trauma centre after a fire in North York on Sunday.

Police said that emergency crews were called to a home in the area of Ladyshot Crescent and Grandravine Drive, southeast of Jane Street and Finch Avenue, at 10:34 a.m.

Officers said there was a fire at the back of a home.

Toronto paramedics told Global News they transported the victim to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

There is no word on what may have caused the blaze.

