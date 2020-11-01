Man in 80s taken to trauma centre after North York fire

Send this page to someone via email

Officials say a man in his 80s has been taken to a trauma centre after a fire in North York on Sunday.

Police said that emergency crews were called to a home in the area of Ladyshot Crescent and Grandravine Drive, southeast of Jane Street and Finch Avenue, at 10:34 a.m.

Officers said there was a fire at the back of a home.

Toronto paramedics told Global News they transported the victim to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

There is no word on what may have caused the blaze.

FIRE:

Grandravine Dr + Ladyshot Cres

– Emergency Crews o/s

– They have been advised someone still inside

– Fire Crews have rescued a man in his 80's

– Man is being treated for fire related injuries

^dh — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) November 1, 2020

