Crime

‘Multiple victims’ in Niagara Falls shooting, police say

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted November 1, 2020 11:20 am
Police at the scene of a shooting in Niagara Falls.
Police at the scene of a shooting in Niagara Falls. Joseph Burd

Niagara Regional Police say officers are investigating after multiple people were shot in Niagara Falls late Saturday.

Police said shortly before midnight they were called to the area of Centre Street and Ellen Avenue for a report of a disturbance and gunshots fired.

When officers arrived, “multiple victims” were located who had been shot, police said. All victims suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to hospital.

Police said it’s believed the shooting was targeted.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 905-688-4111 ext. 8422.

