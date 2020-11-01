Police investigating suspicious death in downtown Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton police are investigating after a 27-year-old man died Saturday in the city’s downtown.

Officers were called to Alex Taylor Road in the Boyle Street neighbourhood just after 1:30 p.m., where they found a man unresponsive and not breathing.

Despite CPR attempts, the man died on scene.

While police did not specify the nature of the man’s injuries, the homicide section is investigating.

Detectives are looking for dashcam video from vehicles parked in the area between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Oct. 31.

Anyone with information should call EPS at 780-423-4567, or tips can be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.

