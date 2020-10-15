Menu

Crime

Homicide detectives investigate after man found dead in east Edmonton residence

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
EPS, Edmonton Police Service
A file photo of an Edmonton Police Service vehicle. Global News

Homicide detectives have taken over what police are calling a suspicious death investigation in east Edmonton.

In a news release issued Wednesday night, police said officers entered a residence in the area of 172 Avenue and 47 Street at about 10:30 a.m. as they were “responding to reports.” Police did not say what type of reports they had received.

Once inside the home, officers found the body of a man who had already died.

READ MORE: Police rule weekend death in west Edmonton a homicide 

According to police, an autopsy has yet to be scheduled.

Anyone with information about the man’s death is asked to contact the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

