Homicide detectives investigate after man found dead in east Edmonton residence

Homicide detectives have taken over what police are calling a suspicious death investigation in east Edmonton.

In a news release issued Wednesday night, police said officers entered a residence in the area of 172 Avenue and 47 Street at about 10:30 a.m. as they were “responding to reports.” Police did not say what type of reports they had received.

Once inside the home, officers found the body of a man who had already died.

According to police, an autopsy has yet to be scheduled.

Anyone with information about the man’s death is asked to contact the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

