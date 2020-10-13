Police rule weekend death in west Edmonton a homicide

Send this page to someone via email

Police say an autopsy has determined a man who died in west Edmonton over the weekend was stabbed to death and that the fatality has been ruled a homicide.

In a news release issued Tuesday night, police identified the victim as 32-year-old Jessie Ducharme.

At about 6:40 p.m. on Saturday, police say officers responded to a call at a residential complex in the area of 180 Street and 74 Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers found Ducharme lying on the ground outside and in medical distress. Efforts were made by officers and paramedics to save his life but police say he died at the scene.

Police have yet to announce any arrests in connection with their investigation. They say detectives are hoping to speak with anyone who may have witnessed a car described as a blue Lincoln in the area at around 6 p.m. on Saturday night.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or the homicide is asked to call the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 or contacting them online.

View a photo of the blue car police want information about below:

Edmonton police are hoping to speak with anyone who may have witnessed a car described as a blue Lincoln in the area of 180 Street and 74 Avenue at around 6 p.m. on Saturday night. Supplied by EPS

