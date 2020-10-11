Homicide detectives investigating death in west Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Police Service is investigating a suspicious death that happened in the area of 180 Street and 74 Avenue Saturday.

Emergency vehicles were seen rushing to the scene around 6:30 pm.

Police found a man lying on the ground outside a complex in “medical distress,” according to a news release.

“Despite the life-saving efforts of both officers and paramedics, the male died on scene,” the release said.

