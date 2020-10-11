Menu

Crime

Homicide detectives investigating death in west Edmonton

By Kim Smith Global News
Posted October 11, 2020 11:39 am
Edmonton police were investigating a suspicious death in west Edmonton Saturday. Eric Beck / Global News

The Edmonton Police Service is investigating a suspicious death that happened in the area of 180 Street and 74 Avenue Saturday.

Emergency vehicles were seen rushing to the scene around 6:30 pm.

Police found a man lying on the ground outside a complex in “medical distress,” according to a news release.

“Despite the life-saving efforts of both officers and paramedics, the male died on scene,” the release said.

Read more: Police investigate suspicious death outside north Edmonton hotel

Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.

Anyone with information around the death should call the Edmonton police at 780-423-4567. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers. 

