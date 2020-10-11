Homicide detectives investigating death in west Edmonton

The Edmonton Police Service is investigating a suspicious death that happened in the area of 180 Street and 74 Avenue Saturday.
Emergency vehicles were seen rushing to the scene around 6:30 pm.
Police found a man lying on the ground outside a complex in “medical distress,” according to a news release.
“Despite the life-saving efforts of both officers and paramedics, the male died on scene,” the release said.
Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.
Anyone with information around the death should call the Edmonton police at 780-423-4567. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers.
