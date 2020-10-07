Edmonton police sweep the North Saskatchewan River on Wednesday

Send this page to someone via email

Edmontonians might see police activity around the North Saskatchewan River on Wednesday as the Edmonton Police Service and partner organizations sweep the shoreline.

The sweep is being done in an effort to locate any missing persons or potential human remains.

“This is an initiative that takes place each year when the water levels start to fall,” Sgt. John Smith with the EPS Missing Persons Unit said. “This is a proactive deployment that utilizes specialized equipment from EPS and our partners, focusing on the primary river artery that travels throughout our city.”

The search will utilize flight and ground operations from the EPS Flight Operations Section, RCMP, Edmonton Fire Rescue Services, City of Edmonton Park Rangers as well as the Search and Rescue Dog Association of Alberta.

Police will be using both the RCMP helicopter and Remote Piloted Aircraft Systems from the EPS in the search.

The search will launch from the EPS boat launch, near the EPCOR water treatment facility, and will stretch to the east and west along the river’s shoreline. The search is expected to last all day and should wrap up in the late afternoon, police said.