Crime

RCMP investigating suspicious death in Southend, Sask.

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted October 29, 2020 12:44 pm
RCMP is calling the death of a man in Southend, Sask., suspicious.
RCMP is calling the death of a man in Southend, Sask., suspicious. THE CANADIAN PRESS

Saskatchewan RCMP is treating the death of a man who was found in his Southend, Sask., home as suspicious.

“The injuries the man suffered as well as the encounters the man has prior to his death lead investigators to believe this could be a suspicious death,” said Southend RCMP in a press release.

Read more: Suspicious death near Shellbrook, Sask., deemed a homicide: RCMP

An autopsy had been performed.

Police say there is no risk to public safety at this time.

Saskatchewan Major Crimes Unit South continues to investigate.

Read more: 100 pounds cannabis, one kilo of cocaine seized by Saskatchewan RCMP in separate busts

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatchewan RCMP at 306-310-RCMP, Southend RCMP at 306-758-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Southend is located roughly 600 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.

Click to play video '9th person charged in Tiki Laverdiere homicide: Sask. RCMP' 9th person charged in Tiki Laverdiere homicide: Sask. RCMP
