RCMP investigating suspicious death in Southend, Sask.

Saskatchewan RCMP is treating the death of a man who was found in his Southend, Sask., home as suspicious.

“The injuries the man suffered as well as the encounters the man has prior to his death lead investigators to believe this could be a suspicious death,” said Southend RCMP in a press release.

An autopsy had been performed.

Police say there is no risk to public safety at this time.

Saskatchewan Major Crimes Unit South continues to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatchewan RCMP at 306-310-RCMP, Southend RCMP at 306-758-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Southend is located roughly 600 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.