RCMP investigating suspicious death in RM of Shellbrook, Sask.

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The Saskatchewan RCMP are requesting help from the public following a suspicious sudden death in the rural municipality of Shellbrook, Sask.

RCMP Major Crimes Unit North and Ahtahkakoop RCMP are looking for suspects as they investigate the circumstances surrounding the death.

Read more: Doors open again at Yorkton RCMP detachment after coronavirus case

Officers are encouraging anyone who may have information to contact Ahtahkakoop RCMP at (306) 747-2606 or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously online.

Read more: Blaine Lake RCMP warn thieves that eating stolen steaks could prove deadly

Story continues below advertisement

Police say residents in the area can expect an increased police presence in the area over the weekend as officers continue their investigation.

No other details have been provided at this time. The RCMP says it will update the public with more information as it becomes available.

0:43 Video shows Sask. RCMP officer entering home with axe during health-check​ Video shows Sask. RCMP officer entering home with axe during health-check​