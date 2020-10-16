RCMP investigating suspicious death in RM of Shellbrook, Sask.

The Saskatchewan RCMP are requesting help from the public following a suspicious sudden death in the rural municipality of Shellbrook, Sask.
RCMP Major Crimes Unit North and Ahtahkakoop RCMP are looking for suspects as they investigate the circumstances surrounding the death.
Officers are encouraging anyone who may have information to contact Ahtahkakoop RCMP at (306) 747-2606 or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.
Tips can also be submitted anonymously online.
Trending Stories
Police say residents in the area can expect an increased police presence in the area over the weekend as officers continue their investigation.
No other details have been provided at this time. The RCMP says it will update the public with more information as it becomes available.
Video shows Sask. RCMP officer entering home with axe during health-check
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments