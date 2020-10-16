Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

RCMP investigating suspicious death in RM of Shellbrook, Sask.

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted October 16, 2020 7:36 pm
The Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crimes Unit North along with officers from the Ahtahkakoop RCMP Detachment are investigating a suspicious sudden death in the RM of Shellbrook.
The Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crimes Unit North along with officers from the Ahtahkakoop RCMP Detachment are investigating a suspicious sudden death in the RM of Shellbrook. THE CANADIAN PRESS

The Saskatchewan RCMP are requesting help from the public following a suspicious sudden death in the rural municipality of Shellbrook, Sask.

RCMP Major Crimes Unit North and Ahtahkakoop RCMP are looking for suspects as they investigate the circumstances surrounding the death.

Read more: Doors open again at Yorkton RCMP detachment after coronavirus case

Officers are encouraging anyone who may have information to contact Ahtahkakoop RCMP at (306) 747-2606 or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously online.

Trending Stories

Read more: Blaine Lake RCMP warn thieves that eating stolen steaks could prove deadly

Story continues below advertisement

Police say residents in the area can expect an increased police presence in the area over the weekend as officers continue their investigation.

No other details have been provided at this time. The RCMP says it will update the public with more information as it becomes available.

Click to play video 'Video shows Sask. RCMP officer entering home with axe during health-check​' Video shows Sask. RCMP officer entering home with axe during health-check​
Video shows Sask. RCMP officer entering home with axe during health-check​
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPSuspicious DeathCrime StoppersSaskatchewan RCMPShellbrookRCMP Major Crimes Unit NorthAhtahkakoop RCMPRM of Shellbrookrural municipality of shellbrookshellbrook newssuspicious death shellbrook
Flyers
More weekly flyers