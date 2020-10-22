100 pounds cannabis, one kilo of cocaine seized by Saskatchewan RCMP in separate busts

Send this page to someone via email

More than 100 pounds of cannabis and nearly a kilogram of cocaine were seized by officers in separate busts, say Saskatchewan RCMP.

Both busts happened on Highway 7 west of Kindersley, Sask.

The first bust happened on Oct. 20 when police said a pickup truck was pulled over for a driver’s licence and vehicle registration check.

RCMP said the driver was detained for a drug investigation and said a search of the vehicle turned up five large garbage bags containing almost 99 pounds of cannabis.

Clinton James Senko, 34, of Saskatoon is charged with possession of cannabis for the purpose of distribution.

He appeared before a justice of the peace and was released on several conditions.

Senko is scheduled to appear in Kindersley provincial court on Dec. 15.

RCMP said the second bust happened the following afternoon when an officer stopped a car for speeding.

The driver was held for a drug investigation, police said, and a service dog was deployed.

A positive indication to one of the police dog’s trained narcotic odours was identified, police said, and a search of the care resulted in the seizure of 850 grams of cocaine and seven pounds of cannabis.

Saskatchewan RCMP said 850 grams of cocaine and seven pounds of cannabis were seized during a traffic stop near Kindersley on Oct. 21, 2020. Saskatchewan RCMP / Supplied

Matthew Lewis Davey, 34, of Strathmore, Alta., is charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and possession of cannabis for the purpose of distribution.

He appeared before a justice of the peace and was released on conditions.

Davey is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Dec. 15 in Kindersley.

RCMP said both vehicles were seized.

