Man charged in connection to major drug bust north of Biggar, Sask. appears in court

A man charged in connection to a major drug bust north of Biggar, Sask., where an RCMP officer was shot has made more court appearances.

Kurt Miller, 39, appeared in North Battleford provincial court earlier this month on the May 2020 charges of possession of fentanyl, meth, cocaine, alazopram (Xanax), gamma hydroxybutyrate (GHB), lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) for the purpose of trafficking, possessing proceeds of crime over $5,000 and firearms-related charges.

Miller also appeared in Regina provincial court on Sept. 1 on drug charges out of Regina and Lumsden.

Regina police arrested Miller during a traffic stop in May 2020. He was charged with possession of proceeds of crime under $5,000, possession of a weapon dangerous to the public and breach of probation.

After his arrest in Regina, the Saskatchewan RCMP Federal Serious and Organized Crime Unit executed a search warrant at his home north of Biggar in the R.M. of Glenside.

During the search of the property and house, police said they found methamphetamine, fentanyl, GHB, Xanax pills, LSD, numerous weapons including a semi-automatic rifle, a shotgun, a sawed-off double-barrel shotgun, a spent anti-tank weapon, a revolver and body armour.

They also found $16,080 in Canadian currency, money counters, eight cell phones, computers, tablets, and packaging for drugs.

While police were getting ready to execute the search warrant, Mitch Alexander Hutchinson, 49, shot an RCMP officer.

Court heard that the Saskatchewan RCMP Federal Serious and Organized Crime Unit surrounded the rural house May 14 and officers in tactical gear were hidden behind the house.

Shortly after midnight, Hutchinson heard noises outside, and thinking it was a coyote, grabbed a rifle and pulled the trigger.

The bullet hit one of the officers who was treated for minor injuries.

Hutchinson pleaded guilty in July and was sentenced to a total of seven years in prison. He was given 95 days credit for time served in jail while waiting for his trial.

Miller is scheduled to appear in Regina provincial court Jan. 28, 2021, for case management and in North Battleford provincial court on March 24, 2021, also for case management.

