Crime

2 charged after Regina police seize 1,000 grams of cocaine, 7K in cash

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted August 19, 2020 3:10 pm
File photo of cocaine.
Regina police seized about 1,000 grams of cocaine along with nearly $7,000 in cash during a drug trafficking investigation. File / Getty Images

The Regina Police Service has arrested and charged two people after seizing about 1,000 grams of cocaine and nearly $7,000 in cash as a result of a drug trafficking investigation.

Police say warrants were executed at homes in the 2800 block of Parliament Avenue, 4500 block of Harbour Landing Drive and 4200 block of East Green Olive Way on Tuesday.

Regina police seize $34,000 in cash following City View drug bust

The Regina drug unit and crime reduction team were both involved in the investigation.

Brass knuckles, multiple cellphones, digital scales, a cocaine press, packaging equipment and materials, and a truck were also seized, police say.

50 kilograms of cocaine seized during traffic stop near Davidson, Sask., RCMP say

Puneet Goyal, 30, and Mandip Singh, 24, of Regina, are charged with possessing cocaine with the purpose of trafficking. Goyal is also charged with possessing a prohibited weapon.

Both will appear in court on Oct. 6

