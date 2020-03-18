Regina police seize $34,000 in cash following City View drug bust

Two Regina residents face a number of charges after officers seized cash and cocaine during a drug bust on March 12.
Police say they seized over 400 grams of cocaine, $34,000 in cash and a quantity of MDMA during a seizure in the City View area of Regina.
Chevy Daly, 23, and Tyanna Hatley, 22, were both charged with trafficking cocaine, proceeds of crime over $5,000 and possession of a controlled substance, that allegedly being MDMA.
The accused will appear in provincial court to face these charges in April.
