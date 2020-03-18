Regina police seize $34,000 in cash following City View drug bust

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Two Regina residents face a number of charges after officers seized cash and cocaine during a drug bust on March 12.

Police say they seized over 400 grams of cocaine, $34,000 in cash and a quantity of MDMA during a seizure in the City View area of Regina.

READ MORE: Firefighters extinguish van engulfed in flames in north end parking lot

Chevy Daly, 23, and Tyanna Hatley, 22, were both charged with trafficking cocaine, proceeds of crime over $5,000 and possession of a controlled substance, that allegedly being MDMA.

The accused will appear in provincial court to face these charges in April.

0:25 Regina fire and police respond to van fire in north end of city Regina fire and police respond to van fire in north end of city

Story continues below advertisement