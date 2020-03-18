Menu

Canada

Regina police seize $34,000 in cash following City View drug bust

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted March 18, 2020 9:24 pm
Updated March 18, 2020 9:31 pm
Regina police report 20 more drug overdoses in 5-day span, 62 since the New Year
Regina Police Service badge. File / Global News

Two Regina residents face a number of charges after officers seized cash and cocaine during a drug bust on March 12.

Police say they seized over 400 grams of cocaine, $34,000 in cash and a quantity of MDMA during a seizure in the City View area of Regina.

Chevy Daly, 23, and Tyanna Hatley, 22, were both charged with trafficking cocaine, proceeds of crime over $5,000 and possession of a controlled substance, that allegedly being MDMA.

The accused will appear in provincial court to face these charges in April.

