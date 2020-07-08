Menu

Crime

50 kilograms of cocaine seized during traffic stop near Davidson, Sask.: RCMP

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted July 8, 2020 5:08 pm
About 50 kg of cocaine were seized by Craik RCMP during a traffic stop near Davidson, Sask. on July 3.
About 50 kg of cocaine were seized by Craik RCMP during a traffic stop near Davidson, Sask. on July 3. Provided / Saskatchewan RCMP

Craik RCMP seized about 50 kg of cocaine during a traffic stop near Davidson, Sask., on July 3.

Police said an officer stopped a vehicle for speeding northbound on Highway 11 about 1:30 p.m.

Read more: Regina police seize $125K in cash, 200 grams of cocaine

Fifty one-kg bricks of cocaine were seized along with burner phones and about $3,600 in cash, police said.

Jitpartap Singh Bhatti, 24, and Harmdeep Sandhu, 30, both from Brampton, Ont., were arrested and charged with trafficking cocaine.

Sandhu is also charged with possession of proceeds of crime.

Read more: Regina police seize $34,000 in cash following City View drug bust

Both appeared in Moose Jaw provincial court on July 7 and released on strict conditions. They are scheduled to return to court on July 27.

Members of the federal serious and organized crime team south assisted Craik RCMP in the investigation, which is ongoing.

Saskatchewan RCMP make ‘significant’ drug bust near Biggar
Saskatchewan RCMP make ‘significant’ drug bust near Biggar
