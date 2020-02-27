Regina police seize $125K in cash, 200 grams of cocaine

Send this page to someone via email

Three people are charged following the seizure of cash and cocaine by the Regina Police Service, say officials.

On Wednesday, Regina police searched three locations in the city in relation to an ongoing drug investigation. This includes two addresses on Centennial Street and one location in the 1600 block of McDonald Street.

In total, police say they seized over 200 grams of cocaine including crack cocaine, and over $125,000 in Canadian currency. They also seized a stun gun.

Three out-of-province residents have been jointly charged with trafficking cocaine, proceeds of crime over $5,000 and possession of a prohibited weapon.

The accused are Ahmed Ahmed Bashir, 32, of Surrey B.C., Hakim Karod, 31, of Alberta and Jermaine Aout, 26, who is believed to be from Toronto.

All three appeared in Regina provincial court on Thursday.