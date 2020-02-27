Menu

Crime

Regina police seize $125K in cash, 200 grams of cocaine

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted February 27, 2020 6:04 pm
Regina police say they seized $125,000 of cash and 200 grams of cocaine following a drug investigation.
Regina police say they seized $125,000 of cash and 200 grams of cocaine following a drug investigation. File / Global News

Three people are charged following the seizure of cash and cocaine by the Regina Police Service, say officials.

On Wednesday, Regina police searched three locations in the city in relation to an ongoing drug investigation. This includes two addresses on Centennial Street and one location in the 1600 block of McDonald Street.

READ MORE: Homicides, attempted murder, theft continues to cause concern for Regina police

In total, police say they seized over 200 grams of cocaine including crack cocaine, and over $125,000 in Canadian currency. They also seized a stun gun.

Three out-of-province residents have been jointly charged with trafficking cocaine, proceeds of crime over $5,000 and possession of a prohibited weapon.

READ MORE: Hamilton Drug Strategy tackles opioid crisis, addiction stigma in 2019 community report

The accused are Ahmed Ahmed Bashir, 32, of Surrey B.C., Hakim Karod, 31, of Alberta and Jermaine Aout, 26, who is believed to be from Toronto.

Story continues below advertisement

All three appeared in Regina provincial court on Thursday.

