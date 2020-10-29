Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Commentary

Scott Thompson: Is there light at the end of the COVID-19 tunnel?

By Scott Thompson 900 CHML
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Ford says he’s collaborating with mayors in regions with tighter coronavirus restrictions amid gym shutdowns' Coronavirus: Ford says he’s collaborating with mayors in regions with tighter coronavirus restrictions amid gym shutdowns
WATCH: (Oct. 28) When asked about the future re-opening of gyms in Ontario regions that have reverted to Stage 2 in coronavirus restrictions, Premier Doug Ford on Wednesday said "there's no one that wants to open the economy more than I do." The question for Ford came after GoodLife Fitness sent an email to members asking gym-goers to email their local Ontario MPPs as the industry faces "serious challenges as a result of the global pandemic." Ford added that "there's no one pushing the health table more than I do," and stated he'll be collaborative with mayors in the four regions with tighter COVID-19 measures in the meantime.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford sprinkled some optimism into the COVID-19 discussion on Wednesday when he said modelling showed new case projections “moving in the right direction” after weeks of steady daily increases.

After breaking the 1,000-mark last weekend, Ford said at his daily news conference that numbers have stopped climbing — at least for now.

It was those rising numbers that prompted a rollback in some parts of the province to a modified Stage 2, as well as considering the same elsewhere, like in Halton and Durham.

Read more: Doug Ford says Ontario’s coronavirus numbers ‘moving in right direction’

No doubt, Ontario got the message: we are in the second wave of this global pandemic and the public is working harder to push the curve back down, the way we did last summer.

Story continues below advertisement

Yet instead of hammering politicians and health officials with questions to which no one has the answers, why not work with what we do know?

We do know it’s a respiratory infection that spreads through droplets.

We do know the virus spreads mostly in large indoor gatherings where many different bubbles are congregating.

We do know wearing a mask, washing your hands and keeping two metres of physical distance works.

We know all this because we’ve done it before.

Read more: Ottawa mayor says he’s on the ‘same page’ with Premier Ford on COVID-19 restrictions

Remember, there is no cure for COVID-19 and a vaccine won’t be available for Canadians until mid-2021, hopefully.

But if that does happen, six months from now, there will be an immediate change. Life will slowly start to reopen.

Protocols will still be in place but optimism will finally replace the loss of hope and human contact.

It won’t be an overnight pivot, but it will happen.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Doug Ford facing political pressure on further restrictions' Coronavirus: Doug Ford facing political pressure on further restrictions
Coronavirus: Doug Ford facing political pressure on further restrictions

When it does, a new life will emerge, but we will never be the same.

Society will learn from this generational crisis, and we will be better.

And it’s probably just in time.

Scott Thompson is the host of The Scott Thompson Show on Global News Radio 900 CHML Hamilton.​​​​

