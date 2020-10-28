Doug Ford says Ontario’s coronavirus numbers ‘moving in right direction’

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO — Premier Doug Ford says the province’s newest COVID-19 projections will show numbers “moving in the right direction.”

Ford says new modelling expected Thursday will show some improvement in how the second wave of the pandemic is playing out in the province.

But he says just because the curve is “sloping down a little bit” doesn’t mean residents should ease up on physical distancing, wearing masks and other health measures.

Ford’s comments come days after the province reported its highest single-day increase in new infections since the start of the pandemic _ more than 1,000 new cases on Sunday.

Ontario reported 834 new cases of COVID-19 today, and five new deaths due to the virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 299 cases are in Toronto, 186 in Peel Region, 121 in York Region, and 76 in Ottawa.

The province says 312 people are currently in hospital with COVID-19, including 71 in intensive care. Of those, 51 are on a ventilator.

It says another 773 cases are now considered resolved, and 30,010 tests have been completed since the last daily report.

The latest figures bring the total of COVID-19 cases in Ontario to 72,885, which includes 3,108 deaths, and 62,303 cases resolved.

