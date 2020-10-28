Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Doug Ford says Ontario’s coronavirus numbers ‘moving in right direction’

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 28, 2020 3:25 pm
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Ontario Premier Ford announces $1-billion COVID-19 Resilience Stream program for infrastructure funding' Coronavirus: Ontario Premier Ford announces $1-billion COVID-19 Resilience Stream program for infrastructure funding
WATCH ABOVE: Ontario Premier Doug Ford on Wednesday announced applications will be released for a new program: the COVID-19 Resilience Stream. This is a federal-provincial "funding stream" will make more than $1 billion available for municipalities, Indigenous communities, long-term care homes, day cares and schools, and other community projects, to further "critical" infrastructure projects.

TORONTO — Premier Doug Ford says the province’s newest COVID-19 projections will show numbers “moving in the right direction.”

Ford says new modelling expected Thursday will show some improvement in how the second wave of the pandemic is playing out in the province.

But he says just because the curve is “sloping down a little bit” doesn’t mean residents should ease up on physical distancing, wearing masks and other health measures.

Ford’s comments come days after the province reported its highest single-day increase in new infections since the start of the pandemic _ more than 1,000 new cases on Sunday.

Read more: Ontario reports 834 new coronavirus cases, 5 more deaths

Ontario reported 834 new cases of COVID-19 today, and five new deaths due to the virus.

Story continues below advertisement

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 299 cases are in Toronto, 186 in Peel Region, 121 in York Region, and 76 in Ottawa.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The province says 312 people are currently in hospital with COVID-19, including 71 in intensive care. Of those, 51 are on a ventilator.

It says another 773 cases are now considered resolved, and 30,010 tests have been completed since the last daily report.

The latest figures bring the total of COVID-19 cases in Ontario to 72,885, which includes 3,108 deaths, and 62,303 cases resolved.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newsOntariocoronavirus updatecovid-19 newscovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus CasesCoronavirus In CanadaDoug FordOntario CoronavirusOntario COVID-19Ontario coronavirus numbers
Flyers
More weekly flyers