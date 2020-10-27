Scott Moe to speak after Saskatchewan Party’s election victory

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Premier-designate Scott Moe will speak at the Saskatchewan legislative building at 3 p.m. CT.

Moe, who was re-elected MLA of Rosthern-Shellbrook with about 63.7 per cent of the riding’s vote Monday night, has led the party to a fourth mandate.

First elected in 2011, Moe took the reins of the party in 2018 after Brad Wall’s retirement.

The 2020 Saskatchewan election marked Moe’s first as party leader.

More to come…

5:51 Saskatchewan election 2020: Scott Moe lays out plans for next term, slams federal carbon tax Saskatchewan election 2020: Scott Moe lays out plans for next term, slams federal carbon tax

Advertisement