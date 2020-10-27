Menu

Politics

Scott Moe to speak after Saskatchewan Party’s election victory

By Roberta Bell Global News
Click to play video ''
WATCH: Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe holds his first press conference since his resounding majority election win on Monday night.

Premier-designate Scott Moe will speak at the Saskatchewan legislative building at 3 p.m. CT.

Moe, who was re-elected MLA of Rosthern-Shellbrook with about 63.7 per cent of the riding’s vote Monday night, has led the party to a fourth mandate.

Read more: Voters return Saskatchewan Party to power for fourth-straight mandate

First elected in 2011, Moe took the reins of the party in 2018 after Brad Wall’s retirement.

Trending Stories

The 2020 Saskatchewan election marked Moe’s first as party leader.

More to come…

Click to play video 'Saskatchewan election 2020: Scott Moe lays out plans for next term, slams federal carbon tax' Saskatchewan election 2020: Scott Moe lays out plans for next term, slams federal carbon tax
Saskatchewan election 2020: Scott Moe lays out plans for next term, slams federal carbon tax
