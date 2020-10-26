Voters return Saskatchewan Party to power for fourth-straight mandate

Send this page to someone via email

Scott Moe has led his party to another election victory in his first campaign as leader of the Saskatchewan Party.

Global News is projecting a Saskatchewan Party majority government.

This is the fourth-consecutive election that the Saskatchewan Party has won. The full election results won’t be known until Nov. 7 when the mail-in ballots have been counted.

The party was first elected in 2007 with Brad Wall as leader after 16 years of NDP rule. In two successive elections since then — 2011 and 2016 — the Saskatchewan Party consolidated its hold on power, increasing its seat count in both elections.

The Saskatchewan Party held 46 seats when the election was called, with the NDP at 13 and two seats vacant.

Story continues below advertisement

0:45 Saskatchewan election 2020: Scott Moe wins 1st election as leader, Sask. Party projected to win 4th straight majority Saskatchewan election 2020: Scott Moe wins 1st election as leader, Sask. Party projected to win 4th straight majority

Wall announced in August 2017 he was stepping down as leader. Moe was elected leader on the fifth ballot at the February 2018 leadership convention. While he became premier following the leadership convention, Monday’s vote was his first as Saskatchewan Party leader and premier.

Moe’s platform pledges making life more affordable for people, balancing the budget by 2024 and growing Saskatchewan by increasing the population, expanding the resource export market and investing in infrastructure.

The Saskatchewan NDP, led by Ryan Meili, will form the official opposition. It was Meili’s first campaign as party leader.

This was the first election in Saskatchewan since the COVID-19 pandemic started.

Story continues below advertisement

It made for a different campaign, with only 30 people — including media — allowed at campaign stops.

Thirty-one seats are needed to form a majority. The Saskatchewan Party held 46 seats and the NDP 13 seats when the writ dropped on Sept. 29. Two seats were vacant.

Related News Saskatchewan Election: Moe looks for milestone not seen since Tommy Douglas

All six party leaders in Saskatchewan led their parties into an election for the first time — something that hasn’t happened since the 1938 election.

At least 12 rookie MLAs will be elected after several high-profile MLAs announced their retirement from politics, including Nancy Heppner, Dan D’Autremont and Herb Cox for the Saskatchewan Party, and David Forbes, Warren McCall and Danielle Chartier for the NDP.

More than 185,000 people voted at advance polls and around 61,000 applications for mail-in ballots were received by Elections Saskatchewan — roughly one-third of which had been returned to the agency as of Oct. 23.

Ahead of Monday’s vote, Michael Boda, the province’s chief electoral officer, said election night results could be delayed due to the large number of mail-in ballots.

“We’re not sure how many will be returned of those 60,000 applications that have been approved, but on close races on election night, they may have an impact,” Boda said on Friday.

“It may very well be that there are ridings that can’t be called on election night.”

Story continues below advertisement

Two other provinces have held elections since the start of the pandemic, with the ruling party winning in both cases — the PC Party in New Brunswick and the NDP in British Columbia —re-elected with majority governments. Both had been heading minority governments at the time the elections were called.

Most Saskatchewan residents — including those in Saskatchewan’s two largest cities — will be back at the polls on Nov. 9 for municipal elections.

More to come