Toronto City Council votes to hold byelection in Scarborough-Agincourt

Toronto City Council has voted to hold a byelection in Ward 22 after Jim Karygiannis’ removal from office.

Council made the unanimous decision Tuesday morning.

Officials could have voted to appoint someone to the position of councillor for Scarborough-Agincourt instead.

Karygiannis was first removed from office in early November 2019 after Toronto City Clerk Ulli Watkiss said he could no longer continue in his role based on a financial statement filed after the 2018 municipal election.

Karygiannis exceeded a spending limit by about $25,000 during the 2018 election.

Under Ontario’s Municipal Act, such a spending violation results in automatic forfeiture of office.

Karygiannis went through a court battle in a bid to keep his position and was reinstated twice, but was ultimately removed. The Supreme Court refused to hear his appeal.

— With files from The Canadian Press