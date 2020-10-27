Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Politics

Toronto City Council votes to hold byelection in Scarborough-Agincourt

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted October 27, 2020 12:52 pm
Jim Karygiannis plans to run in Scarborough-Agincourt
File photo of Jim Karygiannis. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Vincent Elkaim

Toronto City Council has voted to hold a byelection in Ward 22 after Jim Karygiannis’ removal from office.

Council made the unanimous decision Tuesday morning.

Officials could have voted to appoint someone to the position of councillor for Scarborough-Agincourt instead.

Read more: Supreme Court won’t hear Toronto Coun. Jim Karygiannis’ bid to keep seat

Karygiannis was first removed from office in early November 2019 after Toronto City Clerk Ulli Watkiss said he could no longer continue in his role based on a financial statement filed after the 2018 municipal election.

Trending Stories

Karygiannis exceeded a spending limit by about $25,000 during the 2018 election.

Under Ontario’s Municipal Act, such a spending violation results in automatic forfeiture of office.

Story continues below advertisement

Karygiannis went through a court battle in a bid to keep his position and was reinstated twice, but was ultimately removed. The Supreme Court refused to hear his appeal.

— With files from The Canadian Press

Click to play video 'Jim Karygiannis removed from Toronto city council' Jim Karygiannis removed from Toronto city council
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TorontopoliticsToronto politicsToronto City Counciltoronto city hallMunicipal PoliticsScarborough-AgincourtWard 22Toronto Ward 22
Flyers
More weekly flyers