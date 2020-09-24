Menu

Politics

Supreme Court won’t hear Toronto Coun. Jim Karygiannis’ bid to keep seat

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 24, 2020 10:30 am
Jim Karygiannis plans to run in Scarborough-Agincourt
File photo of Jim Karygiannis. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Vincent Elkaim

OTTAWA — The Supreme Court of Canada will not hear a Toronto city councillor’s bid to hang on to his position.

Jim Karygiannis faced removal from office after exceeding a spending limit by about $25,000 during the 2018 election.

Under Ontario’s Municipal Act, such a spending violation results in automatic forfeiture of office.

Read more: Jim Karygiannis reinstated again as Toronto councillor amid ongoing legal appeal

However, an Ontario Superior Court judge allowed Karygiannis to keep his seat upon deciding the error at issue was made inadvertently and that he had not tried to hide anything.

The Ontario Court of Appeal then set aside the lower court decision, saying there was no jurisdiction to provide relief from forfeiture.

As usual, the Supreme Court gave no reason for refusing to hear the appeal.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
TorontopoliticsToronto politicsSupreme Court Of CanadaSupreme CourtToronto City CouncilJim Karygiannis
