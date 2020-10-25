B.C. election 2020: Greg Kyllo projected to win in Shuswap

Send this page to someone via email

Greg Kyllo of the BC Liberals is projected to represent the Shuswap for a third consecutive term.

As of 11:30 p.m., and with 107 of 109 polls reporting, Kyllo was leading with 10,643 votes, or 52.8 per cent.

Sylvia Lindgren of the NDP was running second at 32.3 per cent and 6,505 votes, with Owen Madden of the Green Party in third at 14.9 per cent and 2,992 votes.

The riding has long been a friendly seat for centre-right parties.

In the 2017 provincial election, Greg Kyllo doubled his nearest opponent’s numbers, garnering 55.8 per cent of the vote (14,829 votes).

Sylvia Lindgren of the NDP was second at 26.9 per cent (7,161), with Kevin Babcock of the Green Party in third at 15.7 per cent (4,175).

In 2013, Kyllo won his first election with 47.9 per cent of the vote (11,992), outdistancing Steve Gunner of the NDP at 29.6 per cent (7,398).

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, an unprecedented number of mail-in ballots were requested across B.C. this election. As mail-in ballots cannot be counted until after election night, this may change the outcome of this riding.