Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Politics

B.C. election 2020: Greg Kyllo projected to win in Shuswap

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted October 25, 2020 2:44 am
Greg Kyllo has been projected to retain his seat in the Shuswap riding.
Greg Kyllo has been projected to retain his seat in the Shuswap riding. Global News

Greg Kyllo of the BC Liberals is projected to represent the Shuswap for a third consecutive term.

As of 11:30 p.m., and with 107 of 109 polls reporting, Kyllo was leading with 10,643 votes, or 52.8 per cent.

Sylvia Lindgren of the NDP was running second at 32.3 per cent and 6,505 votes, with Owen Madden of the Green Party in third at 14.9 per cent and 2,992 votes.

The riding has long been a friendly seat for centre-right parties.

Trending Stories

More: Full B.C. election coverage

In the 2017 provincial election, Greg Kyllo doubled his nearest opponent’s numbers, garnering 55.8 per cent of the vote (14,829 votes).

Story continues below advertisement

Sylvia Lindgren of the NDP was second at 26.9 per cent (7,161), with Kevin Babcock of the Green Party in third at 15.7 per cent (4,175).

In 2013, Kyllo won his first election with 47.9 per cent of the vote (11,992), outdistancing Steve Gunner of the NDP at 29.6 per cent (7,398).

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, an unprecedented number of mail-in ballots were requested across B.C. this election. As mail-in ballots cannot be counted until after election night, this may change the outcome of this riding.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OkanaganpoliticsBC politicsBC electionSalmon ArmShuswap2020 electionGreg KylloSylvia Lindgren
Flyers
More weekly flyers